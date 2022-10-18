Home  >  News

Malacañang declares Oct. 31 as special non-working holiday

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2022 12:33 PM

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed a document declaring Oct. 31 as a special non-working holiday in the country, an official said Tuesday.

“Para na din po mas marami tayoing time kasama ng ating pamilya at para ma-promote na din po ang ating local tourism,” said Cheloy Garafil, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Press Secretary.

Oct. 31 falls on a Monday. The following day, Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, is also a special non-working holiday. 

Nov. 2, All Souls' Day, however, is a special working day.


 

