MANILA - The International Bazaar Foundation Inc on Thursday said it will bring back the annual bazaar of the diplomatic community after going on hiatus during the pandemic.

The event, organized with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Spouses of Heads of Mission Manila (SHOM), will benefit the indigents and abused children, among others.

This year's bazaar will be the first International Bazaar in nearly three years, the organizers said.

“We all free very strongly about giving back to this country. So this is our big fundraiser through which we can ensure that we are able to support charities in this country," SHOM President Finland’s Riitta Laakso said.

In 2019, the bazaar generated P14 million in revenues, of which P7 million was distributed to various philanthropic programs, the group said.

The event will also give the members a venue to promote their products, Laakso added.

IBF Overall Chairperson Pamela Louise Manalo, spouse of Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the IBF has granted over 500 scholarships over the years.

Aside from scholarships it also supports livelihood projects for distressed communities, victims of calamities, civic organizations, medical institutions and NGOs in providing medical care for children, persons with disabilities, the homeless, and other deserving groups, she said.

The one-day event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the World Trade Center.

Participants include Angola, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, China, European Union, Finland, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Syria, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and the Philippines.

Products will range from food, ingredients, wines and spirits, clothing, glassware, pottery, cloth, ornaments, trinkets and religious images, the operator said.

The IBF bazaar was established in 1966.

