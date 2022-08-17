(Left to right) Products from NLagdameo, Mich Dulce, and Holicow PH will be showcased in this year's MaArte at the Pen. Handout

MANILA -- Another event is returning on-site this week after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MaArte, known for celebrating Filipino craftsmanship, is returning to its home at The Peninsula Manila in Makati from August 19 to 21.

The fundraising bazaar by the Museum Foundation of the Philippines will be run this year by Philippine Art Events Inc. (PAEI), the same group that owns and operates Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park.

In a recent press conference, PAEI's Dindin Araneta, Lisa Periquet, and Trickie Lopa said this year's theme is "Celebrating the Filipino Creative Soul."

"The original MaArte was focused on just jewelry and textile. So we continued that, but we've also expanded the selection of arts and crafts," Araneta said.

"We wanted to focus on anything and everything that has a Philippine element to it. It's not just a certain look, but all kinds of design efforts and practices," said Periquet. "We've also added antiques, which is different from before. I think Philippine antiques express the creative soul of the Filipino, too."

A total of 94 participants are set to join this year's MaArte at the Pen, with the bazaar occupying three floors at The Peninsula Manila.

The fifth floor will house apparel and fashion accessories from the following: Allena, Antukin Sleepwear, Coco & Tres, Creative Definitions + Lakat, Ethnique, Filip + Inna, Good Luck, Humans, Maison Métisse, Mich Araullo, PNay, Rurungan Collective, Two Chic, WYC Wear Your Culture, Aranaz, Beatriz, Capricho, Cariñosa, Lally Dizon Design Concepts, Matthew and Melka Accessories by Ken Samudio, TdLG, MCV Designs, Vesti, Yvette's Bags and Beads Collection, Raja Watch Co., Ramir, and Siklo Pilipinas.

The following furniture and home accessories brands will be showcasing their products on the sixth floor: Beyond Borders Philippines, Cabaña Workshop, Daily Schedule PH, Domesticity - Tilia, Gifts and Graces Fair Trade Foundation, Iraya Mangyan Art, Kassa, Milvidas, Touch of Craft, Holicow PH, Bicol Sweetgrass Handicrafts, Oliver and Maude Home, Oscar Mejia III, Pinta + Pika Pika, Provenciana, Silahis Center, Whimsy by Silay Export, Inc., Vallehermoso Helping Hands Foundation Inc., Ito Kish, Osmundo Furniture Gallery, Zarate Manila, and Azcor Lighting Systems.

The seventh floor will feature heirloom items, jewelry, and traditional textiles from the following: Balay ni Atong, Ifugao Nation, La Herminia, WVN Living Gallery Deus, Gallery of Prints, Treasures of Time Fine Antiques, León Gallery, Unang Panahon Arts and Antiques, Caro Wilson, Maria Angelica Rare Finds, Micki Olaguer, NLagdameo, Riqueza Jewellery by Erica Concepcion-Reyes, Tim Tam Ong, Whisenhunt Fine Jewelry, Joey De Castro Pottery, ORYOQI Ceramics, and Siegrid Bangyay Pottery.

Food and beverage brands such as Auro Chocolate, The Pantry \ Domicillo Selections, and Tsaa Laya will also be available during the event.

MaArte at the Pen has also worked together with the PH x Fashion Group to showcase the next generation of Filipino designers. Featured in this section of the fair are the following: Alexie, BAGASÁO, Basic Movement x Polo Redux, Café City Club, ec / Eustacia, Feanne, HA.MÜ, J Makitalo, Jill Lao, Jude Macasinag, Kelvin Morales, Land of Nod, Lilianna Manahan, Mich Dulce, Neil Felipp, nicolò, Randolf, Tropik Beatnik, and Viña Romero.

Aside from the bazaar, there will also be a special exhibit that pays tribute to Salvacion Lim "Slim" Higgins, who was proclaimed National Artist earlier this year. Nine of her creations are on view at The Peninsula Manila lobby until August 27.

There will also be a series of MaArte talks at the hotel's Salon de Ning at 2 p.m. daily from August 19 to 21.

Featured speakers include Sheryl Ebon-Martinez on tea and teaware on August 19, Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco on Philippine design and craft on August 20, and Mark Lewis Higgins on the golden age of haute couture in Manila and Paris on August 21.

