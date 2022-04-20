Art in the Park 2022 to include NFTs for the first time

Distort Monsters in action. Handout

MANILA -- For the first time, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be included in Art in the Park, dubbed as the Philippines' affordable art fair.

One hundred pieces from Distort Monsters' "Monster Mayhem MegaMash," inspired by classic monsters such as werewolves and vampires, will be available on the event website as giclee prints priced at P9,500 each.

The prints contain unique QR codes that when activated, will enable buyers to onboard the images as NFTs which they will also own.

The online exhibit takes off from Blindboxes, where buyers do not know which of the 100 pieces they have purchased until the giclee prints are delivered to them.

Now on its 16th edition, Art in the Park will also showcase pieces from galleries, art schools, independent art spaces, and art collectives.

It will run from April 24 to May 1 at the Art in the Park website, with a physical event set on April 28 at the Jaime C. Velasquez Park in Makati City.

Aside from "Monster Mayhem MegaMash," other special exhibits this year feature husband and wife Rodel Tapaya and Marina Cruz, Studio 1616, and Ang Illustrador ng Kabataan.

Just like in previous years, Art in the Park will benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines.