Art in the Park is back online for 2022

MANILA -- Art in the Park is returning this year for another online edition.

The country's affordable art fair will run from April 24 to May 1 on the Art in the Park website.

Galleries, art schools, independent art spaces, and collectives will showcase their works at P70,000 and below for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines.

Check out the list of participants in the post below:

It was in 2020 when Art in the Park was first held on a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past years, the art fair was set at Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati's Salcedo Village.