Pinoy products take spotlight in Damascus International Charity Bazaar

DAMASCUS, SYRIA – As countries in the Middle East gear up for the resumption of normal life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Syria also opens up to public gatherings and events such as the recent International Charity Bazaar held at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus.

The Philippine Embassy in Damascus along with other embassies participated in the International Charity Bazaar that was inaugurated by Syrian Minister of Education Darem Tabaa in the presence of various ambassadors, other Syrian officials and media personnel.

The Philippine Embassy stall was a standout as it showcased the best of Philippine products such as dried mangoes, banana chips, capiz shell items, pearl jewelry pieces, art batik, Abaca bags and purses that were put on sale.

The Philippine Embassy Damascus stall with the embassy staff, showcasing the best of Philippine products. (Photo courtesy of PH Embassy Damascus)

It also featured tourist destinations, posters and brochures as giveaways. “The Philippine Embassy Damascus wishes to thank the Diplomatic Club of Syria together with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for organizing the International Charity Bazaar. This bazaar is an opportunity to share the best Philippine products that we could bring to Syria. It’s also one of the economic diplomacy projects of the embassy which is part of the three pillars of Philippine foreign policy. The event was held for a good cause, that is to raise funds for charities in Aleppo,” stated Philippine Charge d’ Affaires Atty. Vida Soraya Verzosa, Philippine Embassy Damascus.

Several embassies such of Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Belgium, Ireland, Russia, Venezuela, Belarus, Argentina, Palestine, United Nations and other charitable organizations based in Aleppo and Damascus also showcased their products and services.

During the bazaar, tourism videos from the different participating embassies including Philippine tourist destinations were flashed on the screen. The Philippine booth received more than a hundred Syrian and foreign guests who were mostly businessmen who expressed their interest in the Filipino food products that were displayed in the stall.

“Most of the Syrian visitors were impressed to see the amazing Filipino products. They love the dried mangoes. It was a nice experience,” stated Ramzi Habas, Assistance to Nationals Assistant, Philippine Embassy Damascus.

Most of the guests signified their interest in importing products to Syria, while many other visitors inquired about tourism and the possibility of studying in Philippine universities.

“This is a fertile ground especially in developing and strengthening the bilateral trade relations between Syria and the Philippines,” pointed out Sami Kawass, Political Assistant, Philippine Embassy Damascus.

The Philippine Embassy was among the most visited stalls during the event and the products on display were almost sold out.