More Filipinos buying homeware from SHEIN: official

Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is holding its first-ever offline sales pop-up event in the Philippines at TriNoma. Handout

MANILA -- More Filipinos are starting to buy homeware from fashion brand SHEIN's online platform, a company official said Wednesday.

Charlene Lee, the company's global public relations director made the revelation when asked about Filipino customers usually buy from SHEIN.

"It keeps changing," she said. "So as the product categories are increasing and expanding, we are seeing a shift away from specifically just apparel into the accessories and homeware and things like that."

"For example, we have things like home appliances that are now coming on board, they are usually mini-sizes of the existing appliances that are available, you know in your usual homeware shops."

"These could fit very well into new lifestyles that are also coming out, when you have younger people who are moving into rooms rather than home apartments who might find the convenience of having a smaller, portable washing machine rather than a bulky one that you have to share," she said.

"The lifestyles are changing as well, the demographics are changing slightly, we are seeing that reflected in the purchases as well," Lee noted.

Lee said the Philippines is an "extremely important" market to SHEIN.

"You know in the region, the Philippines and Thailand would basically be the 2 countries that are competing for the most stylish and fashion-forward markets," she said.

SHEIN is holding its first-ever offline sales pop-up event in the Philippines at the TriNoma Mall from October 25 to 29.

Customers can try out clothes and buy them on the spot from the fashion retailer's pop-up. Previous pop-ups of the brand allowed customers to try on clothes, but still required them to buy from the app.

Lee said she hopes the popup will be an opportunity for customers to see the quality of their goods firsthand.

"There are naysayers and skeptics who say that you know, 'the quality is not that great.' Come and check it out," she said.

"We have that open form of communication, whether it’s in social media, whether that’s in the pop-ups, to ensure that people have that voice and are able to feedback to us, specifically, country-specific, what they need, want and like," she said.

Lee also said SHEIN has no clothes manufacturing facility in the Philippines yet, but they are always looking for opportunities to boost their production.

"We are always looking for opportunities. I will never say never," she said.

Lee also said they hope to reach more people in the Philippines.

"I’m not so sure if it’s specifically a challenge, I see it more as an opportunity, it is about reach," she said, when asked about the brand's biggest challenge in the Philippines.

"Ensuring that, you know, every corner of the Philippines has access. That would be one of the opportunities that we see for the country, and it happens across the world. Especially in large countries, where it’s very geographically spread out," she said.

"We always want to make sure our customers manage to get our products after they buy it within a certain timeframe," she added.

