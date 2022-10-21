Belle Mariano named ambassador of fashion brand SHEIN

Belle Mariano has been named as SHEIN's brand ambassador in the Philippines. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano is not only sought-after actress, she has also become a favorite of brands.

Following her success at the Seoul International Drama Awards, Mariano was officially launched as the first-ever brand ambassador of global online clothing brand SHEIN in the Philippines.

On Thursday, Mariano graced the opening of the first pop-up store of SHEIN in the country, as she was officially recognized as the new face of the brand.

According to Mariano, half of the new generational phenomenal love team DonBelle, she learned about SHEIN during the pandemic when everyone was forced to stay at home and could not go to malls to shop for clothes.

“I’ve found out about SHEIN during the pandemic. And that time, I was really struggling to choose clothes and I think SHEIN gives me convenience. It’s such a reliable brand. What you get is really quality,” she said during the event.

She also teased the release of her campaign shoots for the brand where she was styled by celebrity stylist Adrianne Concepcion.

“It was so fun. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. Sobrang grabe 'yung outfits. Wala akong masabi,” she told her followers present at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Mariano said fashion is important since it is how she expresses herself.

“For me kasi, when it comes to fashion, it is a statement… It’s how you express yourself. For me, that’s where I get my confidence — with what I wear,” she added.

SHEIN also tapped social media influencers during the pop-up store launch, including Binibining Pilipinas queens and socialite-vlogger Small Laude.

The pop-up store is open to the public until October 23.

Meanwhile, Mariano is also gearing up for the release of her second movie with on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

DonBelle will star in the romance film, “An Inconvenient Love,” which will mark Star Cinema’s return to theaters on November 23.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” will see Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of “An Inconvenient Love” are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

