Fashion brand SHEIN opens first pop-up store in PH

MANILA – After becoming popular for its online platform, fashion brand SHEIN has launched its first-ever pop-up showroom in the Philippines.

On Thursday, SHEIN opened to the Filipino public its pop-up store at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center, highlighted by the official introduction of actress Belle Mariano as its first ambassador in the country.

The showroom will be open to the public until Sunday, October 23, where customers can even walk on a runway set up in the activity center.

Aside from Mariano, SHEIN also invited socialite Small Laude, and Binibining Pilipinas queens Nicole Borromeo and Stacey Gabriel.

Fashion stylist Adrianne Concepcion, fashion influencers David Guison, Angelique Manto, and Toni Sia also showed their support for SHEIN.

According to the brand, Mariano represents “a vibrant, talented actress on the rise, just as SHEIN is a vibrant fashion brand rising in the world of global clothing and fashion.”

During the launch, the Kapamilya star said she learned about SHEIN during the pandemic when everyone was forced to stay at home and could not go to malls to shop for clothes.

“I’ve found out about SHEIN during the pandemic. And that time, I was really struggling to choose clothes and I think SHEIN gives me convenience. It’s such a reliable brand. What you get is really quality,” she said during the event.

Mariano also said fashion is important since it is how she expresses herself.

“For me kasi, when it comes to fashion, it is a statement… It’s how you express yourself. For me, that’s where I get my confidence — with what I wear,” she added.



