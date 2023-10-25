Digital textbooks, Starlink partnership eyed by DepEd

MANILA - The Department of Education is pushing for the digitalization of education in the country as it unveiled the "DepEd Digital Education 2028."

At the 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo, Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also DepEd Secretary, said everyone would be included in this program, most especially the teachers and students, citing the need to adapt to new ways of learning.

The digitalization program includes setting up fast WiFi in public schools nationwide. Currently, the department is in talks with Starlink to provide internet in remote areas, while 2,000 schools are already covered by satellite WiFi, said Duterte.

Another part of the program is the digitalization of educational resources which will help both students and teachers. Duterte said the agency is now in talks with publishers to produce digital textbooks as early as 2024. DepEd is also looking at launching computer labs on wheels, which would include several laptops, smart TVs and other equipment to help students.

“We unveiled the Deped Digital Education 2028 or DepEd digi-ed. The backbone of technology lies in connectivity. We are aggressively taking steps to provide school-wide WiFi,” said Duterte.

“Digitization of learning resources is on the top of our agency. We are looking to procure digital textbooks as well as supplementary learning resources,” she said.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which organized the event, said improving education should be a priority in order to become a first-world economy by 2050.

“The quality of learning has deteriorated. Over the years napabayaan eh,” said PCCI President George Barcelon

He said there is a need to help teachers teach better and to provide the latest equipment and facilities in various schools nationwide. He also mentioned that companies should create a special program or internship for senior high school graduates.

This is after some companies still prefer college graduates over senior high school graduates.

“Ang diploma dapat hindi naman kailangan apat o limang taon ka sa ekswela, you are gainfully employed. That covers for something,” said Barcelon on special employment programs for senior high school graduates.