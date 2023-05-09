Starlink download speeds in PH 'faster' than all fixed broadband combined', says Ookla

DICT Secretary Ivan Uy demonstrate the Starlink satellite dish. Screenshot

MANILA — The median download speeds for SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband in the Philippines is "faster than all other broadband providers combined," according to data from connectivity insights platform Ookla.

In its Speedtest Intelligence Report for the first quarter, which examined the Q1 Starlink Net Promoter Score (NPS) in new markets, Ookla said the Starlink median download speed in the Philippines was at 110.78 Mbps.

But Starlink also had a much higher latency than fixed broadband providers in the Philippines at 162 milliseconds in the first quarter, Ookla said.

Latency is the time it takes for data to be transferred between its original source and its destination. Lower latency is preferred.

Ookla said it would continue to monitor connectivity this year "as 2023 continues to shape up as a pivotal year for satellite internet providers."

"We’ll be watching the sky to make sure providers are providing the connectivity consumers need," it said.

Elon Musk's Starlink, which uses low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology, became available in the Philippines in February 2023.

RELATED VIDEO