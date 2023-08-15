Parents and students attend the launching of the ‘Brigada Eskwela’ at the San Antonio Elementary School on Roosevelt avenue in Quezon City on August 3, 2022. Environmental group Ban Toxics urged schools to ban materials with toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, phthalates, cadmium, and arsenic which are present in some paints and cleaning solutions citing its health risks to children. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday convened several government agencies to check their respective preparations for the opening of classes in public schools in 2 weeks.

The Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) is the DepEd’s way “to increase collaboration and communication among government entities, private institutions and stakeholders in addressing the main problems and concerns of the general public about the resumption of classes,” Education Undersecretary for Operations Revsee Escobedo said.

“Since we are still on a learning recovery mode, the opening of another school year is very critical to improving the learning outcomes of more than 28 million learners…who will troop to more than 47,000 public schools nationwide,” he said.

“This year, we acknowledge that we will face a lot of tasks and challenges on top of the perennial problems that we have,” he said.

The issues that DepEd needs to check include “access to the most basic necessities including communications, facilities, transportation, peace and order, and health and safety, and peace,” Escobedo said.

“We also need to ensure that our schools and classrooms are physically ready, safe, fully functional and supportive of fundamental learning and education,” the official said.

“This undertaking cannot be done by the department alone. That’s why we are reaching out to our partners once again and your support is very much welcome,” he added.

Data from the Philippine National Police showed that 31,451 police personnel would be deployed for the opening of classes to conduct patrols and man assistance desks in school zones.

As of July 31, there are 3,489 free WiFi sites in Metro Manila and 70 other provinces in the Philippines, data from the Department of Information and Communications Technology showed.

Of these live sites, 983 are in public elementary and high schools.

By the end of the year, the DICT is looking to increase the number of digitally connected public schools to 1,906, data from the agency showed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation is expected to conduct terminal inspections and drug tests for school bus drivers in the coming days.

The Land Transportation Office was mandated to check the road worthiness of school buses and the operation of colorum buses.

Meralco and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) told the DepEd that were checking wires and plumbing in public schools ahead of the opening of classes.

PAGASA, on the other hand, warned that around 8 to 11 tropical cyclones, which could disrupt classes, were expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility between August 2023 and January 2024.