Heavily damaged Airbus 330 aircraft of Korean Airlines Flight KE631 after it overshoots Cebu airport runway 22, hitting also the Instrument landing system of the Airport. CAAP PHOTO

MANILA - Several Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific flights were canceled on Monday after a Korean Air aircraft overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport, the airlines said in separate advisories.

An Airbus A330 for Korean Air KE flight KE631 overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on late Sunday, leaving passengers stranded and airport operations disrupted.

The following flights have been affected as of 10 a.m.:

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES - OCT. 24

• PR1841 Manila - Cebu

• PR1842 Cebu - Manila

• PR1845 Manila - Cebu

• PR1846 Cebu - Manila

• PR1847 Manila - Cebu

• PR1848 Cebu - Manila

• PR2995 Cebu Cagayan de Oro

• PR2996 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu

• PR2313 Cebu - Cagayan de Oro

• PR2314 Cagayan de Oro - Cebu

• PR2833 Cebu - Clark

• PR2834 Clark Cebu

• PR2287 Cebu - Bacolod

• PR2288 Bacolod - Cebu

• PR2236 Cebu - Tacloban

• PR2237 Tacloban - Cebu

• PR2347 Cebu - Puerto Princesa

• PR2348 Puerto Princesa - Cebu

• PR2345 Cebu - Davao

• PR2346 Davao - Cebu

• PR2363 Cebu - Davao

• PR2372 Davao - Tagbilaran

• PR2373 Tagbilaran - Davao

• PR2364 Davao - Cebu

• PR2361 Cebu - Butuan

• PR2362 Butuan - Cebu

• PR2384 Cebu - Iloilo

• PR2385 Iloilo - Cebu

"Affected passengers will be accommodated on the next available flights out of Manila and Cebu, subject to space availability," PAL said.

CEBU PACIFIC - OCT. 24

• 5J 2510 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 156 Cebu – Clark

• 5J 157 Clark – Cebu

• DG 6416 Cebu – Iloilo

• DG 6417 Iloilo – Cebu

• DG 6851Cebu – Siargao

• DG 6852 Siargao – Cebu

• 5J 572 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 571 Manila – Cebu

• DG 6715 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

• DG 6716 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

• 5J 563 Manila – Cebu

• 5J 564 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 126 Cebu – Bacolod

• 5J 127 Bacolod – Cebu

• 5J 566 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 565 Manila – Cebu

• 5J 601 Cebu – Davao

• 5J 602 Davao – Cebu

• DG 6206 Cebu – Legazpi

• DG 6207 Legazpi – Cebu

• DG 6791 Cebu – Ozamiz

• DG 6792 Ozamiz – Cebu

• DG 6925 Cebu – Butuan

• DG 6926 Butuan – Cebu

• DG 6719 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro

• DG 6718 6718 Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

• 5J 132 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan)

• 5J 133 Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu

• DG 6895 Cebu – Surigao

• DG 6896 Surigao – Cebu

• 5J 5J 433 Cebu – Zamboanga

• 5J 434 Zamboanga – Cebu

• DG 6571 Cebu – Tacloban

• DG 6582 Tacloban – Cebu

• DG 6515 Cebu – Dumaguete

• DG 6516 Dumaguete – Cebu

• DG 6641 Cebu – Pagadian

• DG 6642 Pagadian – Cebu

• DG 6575 Cebu – Tacloban

• DG 5676 Tacloban – Cebu

• 5J 568 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 567 Manila – Cebu

• DG 6603 Cebu – Dipolog

• DG 6604 Dipolog – Cebu

• 5J 578 Cebu – Manila

• 5J 577 Manila – Cebu

• 5J 249 Cebu - General Santos

• 5J 250 General Santos - Cebu

• 5J 128 Cebu – Incheon

• DG 6853 Cebu – Siargao

• 5J 597 Cebu – Davao

"Cebu Pacific is currently engaging with the authorities and will provide updates as necessary," it said.

Rebooking and other options are available for the affected passengers, both airlines have said.

Meanwhile, the following PAL Express flights were canceled on Oct. 24 due to bad weather at the destination:

• 2P 2932 Manila-Basco

• 2P 2933 Basco-Manila

RELATED VIDEO: