The plane of Korean Air flight KE631 lies with its belly on the runway at the airport in Cebu City, central Philippines on October 24, 2022, after it overshot the runway late October 23 while landing in bad weather. Alan Tangcawan, AFP

MACTAN, Cebu — Operations of the Mactan Cebu International Airport remained suspended early Monday after a Korean Air aircraft overshot its runway, leaving outbound passengers stranded.

Mactan Cebu International Airport Aviation Authority along with the Civil Aviation Authority in the Philippines are still investigating why Korean Air KE flight KE631, which is an A330 Airbus, overshot on Sunday night after it arrived from the Incheon Airport.

Passenger Gwen Mark Bonda-on, who is on his way to Manila to accompany a friend to a surgery, has been in the airport since 3 a.m.

“My friend’s surgery has been paid for and the hotel is already booked. We have to travel today,” Bonda-on shared.

According to GMR Cebu Airport Cooperation, it has already informed the airlines to make necessary adjustments as the runway cannot be utilized since the Korean Air plane has not been removed.

“All passengers were accommodated for rebooking by the airlines,” said Edilyth Maribojoc of GMCAC Public Affairs.

Initially, authorities cited heavy rains and bad weather conditions which made it difficult for the aircraft to land.

All 162 passengers (160 adults and 2 infants) and 11 crew, were safely evacuated to the MCIA Terminal 2 for medical evaluation before they were allowed to leave, airport officials said.

Given this, the MCIA runway is still temporarily closed pending assessment.

