An airplane overshot its runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Sunday night.

According to flight trackers, it was Korean Air KE631 from Incheon Airport in South Korea that overshot the runway.

Korean Air in its official Facebook page confirmed that it was KE631 from Incheon Airport bound for Cebu.

“An accident that diverted the runway due to worsening weather during landing at Cebu Airport. Korean Air is investigating the casualties and the exact cause of the accident. We will provide additional information regarding the confirmation,” said its official statement translated from Korean.

Some residents living near the runway such as Clint Baguio said they heard a loud thud past 11 p.m.

“It was very unusual and when I looked, the passengers were being deplaned. I also heard screams,” Baguio said in Cebuano.

He added that it was raining very hard in the vicinity which might have contributed to poor visibility.

MCIA officials have yet to disclose details of what happened.

Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Chief Nagiel Bañacia said their responders were already at runway 04 tending to the incident.

They said nobody was hurt from either the passengers and the crew.

Currently, all operations at MCIA are suspended.

Some flights have already been diverted to Davao following the incident. Others have been cancelled or delayed. - report from Annie Perez