DTI reminds mall operators, consumers to follow strict health protocols as restrictions ease

A mall employee at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Malls and other commercial centers will be allowed to regulate air conditioning, turn on WiFi and conduct mall sales subject to implementation of strict health protocols, the Trade Department said Thursday.

Temperature in malls were previously regulated, while WiFi were ordered shut in order to discourage lounging in a bid to lessen exposure to COVID-19.

With restrictions eased further, the DTI called for the strict implementation of the "7 commandments" in malls and commercial centers, which include:

Wearing of proper face masks

Wearing of face shields

No talking and no eating (in public transport, similar setting like confined areas and crowded places)

Adequate ventilation

Frequent and proper disinfection

Symptomatic or COVID-19 positives must be isolated

Appropriate physical distancing

In a memorandum released to the media Thursday, the DTI also echoed the approved task force order that those aged 15 to 65 could now go out of their residences subject to minimum health protocols.

The circular dated Oct. 20 shall take effect immediately upon compliance with publication requirements, the DTI said.

RELATED VIDEO: