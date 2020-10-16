IATF eases age restrictions on going out amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vendors at Pritil Public Market queue for a free swab test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Oct. 8, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 pandemic response has allowed a wider range of age groups, including the youth and seniors, to go out of their homes, easing a restriction meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, Malacañang said Friday.

The IATF, which met Thursday, have authorized people from 15 to 65 years of age to go out, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Local government units (LGUs) may impose a higher age limit for minors, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions," he added.

Previous restrictions barred those aged below 21 and above 60 from going out with the exception of work, getting necessities and vacationing in Boracay island, under the current policy of a task force against the novel coronavirus.



The health department on Thursday recorded 2,261 novel coronavirus infections and 50 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the agency said total confirmed cases have increased to 348,698 while deaths reached 6,497, next only to Indonesia for the most COVID-19 casualties in the Southeast Asian region.

— With a report from Reuters