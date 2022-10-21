MANILA — The Philippine national ID will soon be available for download on mobile phones which the public can use while waiting for the delivery of their physical ID, officials said on Friday.

The mobile mobile app may be launched in early 2023, said Department of Information and Communication Technology Undersecretary Denis Villorente in a briefing.

This is one way to make the Philsys ID more accessible amid delays and backlogs in the printing of physical IDs, officials of the Philippine Statistics Authority and the DICT said.

"In the next few months, we will be able to provide you a mobile app version of this. You can just download your PhilID into your mobile phone. You don't even need to carry any paper anymore," Villorente said.

"Digital version or the printable ePhilID was planned so that while we have a backlog in issuing the physical cards, the benefit of being registered a national ID will already be available once you get your ePhilID card," he added.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which is tasked to print the physical ID cards can only make 80,000 to 100,000 cards per day. It is trying to increase turnout to 130,000 per day, he said.

In the meantime, PSA started to print ePhilID via an appointment system. Those already registered and have a PSN can get an ePhilID printed at PSA sites nationwide. Although printed on paper, it can be laminated and is considered a valid ID, officials said.

"This is a proactive strategy that will allow more Filipinos to immediately enjoy the benefits of being PhilSys registered," said Mapa.

PSA targets to have 50 million IDs before the end of the year, including 30 million physical cards and 20 million ePhilID.

Some 22 million physical cards have been dispatched and close to 2 million ePhilIDs were printed.

