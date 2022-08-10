DICT suggests making digital version of National ID

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology suggested releasing a digital version of National IDs pending the printing of the actual cards.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that digital ID is already widely used and is easier to issue than the tangible ones.

"Instead of just waiting for the printed tangible IDs. I mean, you are all familiar with your digital IDs right? It would be on your mobile phone. It would be authenticated properly. You’ll have a way of verifying your identity on your mobile devices. It will be validated through app or database. I think most young people are already familiar with using that," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July ordered the National Economic and Development Authority to hasten the distribution of the National IDs.

These identification cards could be used in availing government services such as financial assistance.

"I think that’s the way to go so that we’ll be able to activate the National ID as quickly as possible. This would significantly speed up our amelioration programs, our assistance to tricycle drivers, to jeepney drivers, to our 4Ps, and so on," Uy said.

The printing of the National ID has been delayed due to printer issues, according to the DICT.

"We’re moving forward. The challenge is always the printing of the plastic cards, which is meeting some issues because of the type of printer being used. So we are looking at different deployment strategies for that," the DICT chief said.

The Philippines targets to complete the National ID program by early next year.

According to PhilPost, they have distributed 90 percent of what has been sent to their Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

In December 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority said 50.01 million Filipinos had signed up for their PhilSys cards. But as of June this year, only 14.3 million cards have been distributed.

FROM THE ARCHIVE