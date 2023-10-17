SCTEX hikes toll rates

MANILA - Motorists traveling through the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) will have to pay P0.64 more per kilometer in toll fee starting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

NLEX Corporation requested periodic adjustments in 2020 and 2022. However, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has divided the rate increases into three tranches to lessen their impact on motorists already feeling the pinch from rising fuel prices.

TRB noted that the increase will be implemented in three tranches over three years, and NLEX Corporation will need to obtain TRB's approval before implementing the subsequent two adjustments.

This year, under the new toll fee matrix, motorists who pass through SCTEX from end to end would have to pay an additional P65 for Class 1 vehicles, P131 for Class 2, and P196 for Class 3.

For the stretch between Mabalacat City in Pampanga and Tarlac, SCTEX will collect P25 for Class 1 vehicles, P50 for Class 2, and P75 for Class 3.

Motorists will be charged P40, P81, and P121 more for Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 vehicles, respectively, passing through Mabalacat City and Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan, or vice versa.

NLEX Corporation said they are negotiating with the government to provide discounts or toll-free access for vehicles transporting agricultural products.

"There is an ongoing study by the Department of Finance together with all the toll concessionaires,." NLEX Corporation VP for Communications Donna Faylona-Marcelo said.

NLEX Corporation said that the TRB approved the fare adjustments in August. Still, NLEX opted to implement the first increase in October in light of the inflation situation in the country.