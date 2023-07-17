San Miguel, MPIC confirm collaboration in new toll road

MANILA - The Philippines’ two biggest toll road operators on Monday confirmed that they will collaborate on a new expressway that will link the provinces of Cavite and Batangas.

In separate disclosures, San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp both confirmed that they have agreed on the new project.

“We confirm that San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp have agreed to jointly develop a new project for the construction and operation of a tollway project that will link the provinces of Cavite and Batangas and effectively merge the respective road projects of both Corporations,” SMC said.

MPIC meanwhile said that “an agreement in principle” was reached between the two infrastructure giants “to jointly pursue the tollway project that will connect Cavite and Batangas.”

“The management teams of both groups are currently discussing the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement implementing the same,” MPIC said.

SMC currently operates the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) tollway. Last year, the company also bagged the contract for the construction of the Cavite-Batangas Expressway project.

MPIC meanwhile operates the Cavite Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX).