MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Wednesday said San Miguel Holdings Corp has received original proponent status for the construction of the Cavite-Batangas Expressway project.

This was after the Provincial Government of Cavite accepted the group's unsolicited proposal for the development, design, financing, maintenance and construction of the Cavite-Batangas Expressway project, SMC told the stock exchange.

The 27.06-kilometer toll road will pass through the Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez and Alfonso in Cavite, which will end in Nasugbu in Batangas, SMC said.

"The project aims to provide a faster, direct and more efficient route through the municipalities of Cavite and be a catalyst of development for the eastern portions of the CALABARZON region.

SMHC and the Province of Cavite executed a Joint Certification of Successful Negotiations, which signals the start of the Swiss Challenge, the company said.

San Miguel is also building the new Manila International Airport in Bulacan. It also plans to build the construction of the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX).

