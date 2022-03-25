A passenger ferry crosses the Pasig River. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo/File



MANILA - San Miguel Corp. on Friday said urban planner Architect Felino "Jun" Palafox Jr. has "signed on" to help in the design of the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) project.

Both Palafox and SMC in September said that no deal has been signed yet for the project.

But in a statement on March 25, SMC confirmed Palafox's participation.

"Arch. Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr., through his firm, Palafox Associates, has signed on to help with the sustainable design for the project," SMC said in a statement.

SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said the company aims to make the 19.37-kilometer PAREX a hybrid infrastructure for motorists, public transport, cyclists and pedestrians. Its design will incorporate "green architecture," according to SMC.



“We believe that if done right and in line with sustainability and green architecture principles, the PAREX will be a model road infrastructure that further democratizes the benefits and convenience of infrastructure," Ang said.

Palafox, meanwhile, said he and his firm share the vision of SMC.

"For the PAREX project, our approach will be the same, we are designing not just infrastructure, but an urban landscape. We are promoting sustainability through architecture, with a holistic vision,” said Palafox.



“Mr. Ang already has so many good ideas, including incorporating green modes of transportation. Our job is make sure these ideas--pedestrian pathways, bicycle highways, landscaped planting strip, public transport, are integrated seamlessly into the PAREX,” he added.



Ang also hinted on plans to put up a bus rapid transit on PAREX for north-to-south and east-to-west connection throughout Metro Manila.

The six-lane elevated expressway along the banks of Metro Manila’s biggest river aims to reduce travel time between the Eastern and Western sections of Metro Manila.

PAREX will connect Rizal province to Manila.

