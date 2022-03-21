MANILA - San Miguel Corp said buses and small trucks will be allowed again on the Skyway following the completion of major works.



"Starting April 1, public utility buses and closed van delivery trucks will again be able to use the elevated Skyway system--paving the way for faster, more efficient commutes and transport of goods between northern and southern Metro Manila," San Miguel said.



SMC said its subsidiary Skyway O&M Corporation (SOMCO) will allow all Class “2” vehicles--primarily buses and closed vans exceeding 7 feet in height and with valid Autosweep RFID stickers--on Skyway 1, 2, and 3.



Class 2 vehicles were earlier banned from using the Skyway due to the construction of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) elevated extension in Muntinlupa.

“With the re-opening of the Skyway to public buses and select transport trucks, we’re hopeful that many of our countrymen from both north and south can benefit from the convenience provided by the entire Skyway system,” said SMC president Ramon Ang.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC







Ang also noted that traffic in Metro Manila had returned to pre-pandemic levels.