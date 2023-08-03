Right-of-way still a problem in CALAX construction

CAVITE - Right-of-way issues remain a problem in the construction of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, the company building the toll road said on Thursday.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) President Rogelio Singson said acquiring right-of-way remains their primary concern and that they have met with Malacañang officials to address the matter and expedite solutions.

“Right of way pa rin kaya one of the meetings in Malacanang, this affects all infrasturcture projects and key PPP projects ng gobyerno.” Singson said.

MPTC is working on forming a dedicated team, including lawyers from OGCC and solicitor generals, to streamline right-of-way processes and approvals that often cause delays.

"May pondo nga dyan, may process, pero pagdating ng approval, wala naman pa lang right of way. So they decided to put a dedicated team including lawyers from OGCC and solicitor generals."

CALAX is a 45-kilometer toll road aiming to connect the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway and the South Luzon Expressway, offering a more efficient travel option for motorists.

Subsection 4, is nearing 90 percent completion. This four-kilometer stretch from Silang to Aguinaldo is expected to accommodate up to 5,000 motorists daily. It is expected to alleviate congestion and improve travel times by diverting traffic from barangay roads between Silang and Tagaytay.

The toll operator targets the public opening of Subsection 4 in September.

MPTC said that the completion of CALAX will also create job opportunities, attract investments, and stimulate economic activity.

"It will create job opportunities, attract investments, and stimulate economic activity." Arlette Capistrano, MPT South's Vice President for Communication, said.

Like other sections of CALAX, Subsection 4 will have solar panels on its toll plaza and LED light fixtures on the roadway to enhance energy efficiency and offset carbon emissions.

MPTC is also actively planting trees and establishing bio-diverse areas along CALAX to offset its carbon footprint and mitigate emissions from motor vehicles passing through the expressway.