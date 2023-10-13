Jollibee CEO Tanmantiong is MAP Person of the Year 2023

Jollibee Foods Corporation CEO, Mr. Ernesto Tanmantiong takes the stage at the Anvil Business Club dinner forum as guest speaker held at the Chardonnay by Astoria in Pasig City on October 11, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong is the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) Person of the Year awardee for 2023.

In a statement, MAP said it was recognizing Tanmantiong for speeding up Jollibee's globalization, noting how he led the group to an impressive and quick turnaround after its first-ever loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group said Tanmantiong "[raised] the Philippine flag with pride in many countries around the world, concretely manifesting national pride, and proving that Filipino companies can compete successfully alongside global big brands."

MAP feted the Jollibee executive for helping farmers by making them accredited suppliers of his group, and hiring senior citizens and persons with disability.

The group cited Tanmantiong's support for a systematic school-feeding program all over the country, and lauded his company's sustainable practices like the use of reusable dining wares and paper packaging.

Awardees are chosen for their integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others, MAP said.

Previous winners of the award include some of the biggest names in Philippine business, like Washington SyCip, Jaime Ongpin, Jaime Zobel de Ayala, Ramon del Rosario Sr, Henry Sy Sr, and Manny Pangilinan.

Oscar M. Lopez and Federico R. Lopez were also former awardees.

