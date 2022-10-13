DMCI chairman and president Isidro Consunji is “MAP Management Man of the Year 2022.” Handout



MANILA - The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named DMCI chairman and president Isidro Consunji as its “MAP Management Man of the Year 2022.”

MAP said the award is given to individuals in business or government "who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management, and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in reshaping national values."

The award, which is also open to non-MAP members, "is bestowed on exceptional persons who have posted a record of achievement and distinction as leaders and managers of organizations, and who are exemplary models who deserve to be emulated by their peers and by the younger leaders and managers."

The business group said Consunji was chosen for his business acumen and management qualities in transforming a private construction firm into one of the Philippines’ biggest and most resilient conglomerates.

MAP also cited his leadership role in his group’s substantial contributions to national development, job creation and income generation through huge investments in construction, real estate, mining, energy and water distribution.

Previous winners of the award include some of the biggest names in Philippine business.

Oscar M. Lopez and Federico R. Lopez were also former awardees.