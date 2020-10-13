Clean energy champion Federico 'Piki' Lopez named MAP 'Management Man of the Year 2020'

Federico “Piki” Lopez, Chairman and CEO of First Philippine Holdings Corp. is the MAP Management Man of the Year 2020. Photo from FPHC

MANILA - The Management Association of the Philippines has chosen Federico “Piki” Lopez, Chairman and CEO of First Philippine Holdings Corp, as the MAP Management Man of the Year 2020.

MAP said it chose Lopez “for passionately pushing for the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy through his various advocacies to proactively address the irreparable damage of climate change.”

It also recognized Lopez for championing the power industry’s deregulation, and steering the Lopez Group to the forefront of energy security and sustainability, and clean technologies for renewable energy and natural gas.

Lopez’s father Oscar, the family patriarch and a staunch environmentalist himself, also received the same award in 2000.

MAP said the prestigious award is given to individuals in the business community or government for attaining unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and for contributing to the country’s progress.

“The conferment of the award follows a thorough, stringent selection process,” MAP said.

Awardees are chosen for their integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others, MAP said.

The distinction of “MAP Management Man of the Year” has only been conferred 44 times in the five-decade history of the award.

Lopez was also cited for developing a deep bench of Filipino technical and managerial talent who are globally competitive, as well as his leadership role in the substantial contributions of the Lopez Group to national development in terms of production, value added, income generation and job creation.

The Lopez Group executive was also recognized for his charity work and for setting an example for Filipino managers through a track record of integrity, entrepreneurial excellence, professional competence and great leadership in his management career.

Previous awardees include Washington SyCip, Jaime Ongpin, Jaime Zobel de Ayala, Ramon del Rosario Sr, Henry Sy Sr, Manny Pangilinan, John Gokongwei Jr, and Teresita Sy-Coson.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp. which is part of the Lopez Group.