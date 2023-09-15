MANILA — Six Philippine companies landed on TIME magazine's list of World's Best Companies of 2023.

Ayala Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, Jollibee Foods Corporation, PLDT, Metrobank, and BDO Unibank were among the companies that made the list of 750 firms that were "changing the world," according to TIME.

The companies were rated on their revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability.

Tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) topped the list.

Tech companies did well because their carbon emissions are so much lower than other types of companies with significant physical footprints like airlines, hotels, or big manufacturers, TIME noted.

But they also ranked well because their employees are largely happy, the magazine said.

Ayala Corporation, which was the highest ranked Philippine company at 309, had an overall score of 83.66. It ranked 535th in terms of sustainability, and 73rd in employee satisfaction.

San Miguel, meanwhile, ranked 347th after gaining an 83.08 overall score. It placed 712th in sustainability and 67th in employee satisfaction.

Tony Tan Caktiong's Jollibee was at the 421st spot, with an overall score of 81.94.

Telco giant PLDT, meanwhile, was 609th with an overall score of 78.71. It ranked 454th in sustainability, and 317th in employee satisfaction.

BDO Unibank placed 647th with a 77.85 score. It ranked 715th in sustainability and 173rd in employee satisfaction.