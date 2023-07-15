Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former workers of the Filipino fast food giant Jollibee in New Jersey recently staged a protest in Jersey City’s Journal Square over alleged unfair labor practices.

Yves Nibungco, a former Jollibee worker, said they filed a complaint against the company at the National Labor Relations Board.

He said nine employees were allegedly terminated in what they believe was retaliation against their organizing efforts to petition for higher wages and better working conditions.

“[The] management instead said that Jollibee has been losing money for years,” he said. “And so, everyone with less than six months on the job would be laid off. But within a month, Jollibee started interviewing and hiring new workers.”

The former workers demand that those illegally terminated be reinstated, for the company to apologize, and to respect their right to organize.

In a statement, Jollibee North America said its Journal Square branch implemented a workforce reduction due to their financial standing.

It added that the nine workers who were terminated were among the new hires and they were selected on a last-in-first out basis of hiring.

Jollibee Management continued in saying that the branch has not recovered from customer behavior changes after the pandemic, including people working from home.

According to state law, New Jersey is considered an “at-will” state — meaning, an employee works “at the will of” the employer, and can be fired without cause.

But New Jersey workers are still protected from “at-will” termination if the reason is based on discrimination or for retaliatory purposes.

The protesters said concerted activity is protected under federal labor law.

While the formal complaint could take time to be resolved, they said they are hopeful that their actions will help spark change.

“We want an apology,” said Patricia But, a former Jollibee employee. “We want people to know our rights. And we want better pay, better working conditions.”