MANILA - GCash said on Tuesday it will use local 'dialects' as it focuses on hyper localization and partnerships with local government units.

The Ayala-led fintech said the move is meant to extend its financial services to the countryside as part of its push for financial inclusion.

"By using local dialects and employing more localized marketing activities, GCash makes it easier for consumers to understand and embrace various financial offerings that previously were not available to them such as sending and receiving money, savings, insurance, investment, and lending," said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

GCash said this will allow even tricycle drivers, wet market vendors, and local traders to accept GCash payments and avail of other financial services.

“Our plan is to go to the provinces and provide these services to the underserved,” Sazon said.

The company said its app currently has around 69 million users and 5.2 million merchants and social sellers.

RELATED VIDEO