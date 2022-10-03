MANILA - Mobile wallet GCash said on Monday it partnered with Ayala Land Inc to allow users to view select properties, inquire and access cashless payments when investing in real estate.

The Ayala-led fintech said Ayala properties can be browsed on the app's GLife feature including the brands Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida and Amaia.

Users can log in to the app's GLife feature to browse Ayala Land's property listings and submit an inquiry, GCash said. Property listings can be viewed by tapping GLife and searching for the "real estate" tab.

Property seekers can tap "inquire," fill in the details and "submit" their inquiry.



“With this partnership with Ayala Land, GCash enables potential homeowners and property seekers to conduct virtual unit viewing and, after they make the decision to buy a property, access cashless payment of reservation fees using their e-wallet account," GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.

Using the app also eliminates the need for post-dated checks, bank deposits or over-the-counter payments for real estate dues.

"They can conveniently and safely do just all these transactions using their smartphones and via GLife on the GCash app,” Sazon added.

Sample properties by Alveo Land located in Cavite as seen on GCash's GLife page. Screenshot

“As more and more individuals are turning to the convenience of online shopping, we strongly believe that buying home and real estate properties should not be any different. By launching four of our key brands on GLife, Filipinos can now have a more seamless experience in buying Ayala Land properties,” ALI president and CEO Bobby O. Dy said.



GCash's partnership with Ayala Land is proof of its commitment to go beyond digital financing solutions, said GCash Chief Commercial Officer Oscar Reyes Jr.

Aside from real estate, the GCash app also offers insurance and investment products, among others. It said it would also soon offer stock trading on the app.

