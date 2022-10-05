MANILA - Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc on Wednesday said it has partnered with EdgeConneX (ECX) for its foray into the data center space.

The US-based ECX is focused on hyperlocal to hyperscale data center solutions, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Under the joint venture, the companies aim to develop data centers that will house cloud service providers' equipment, among others.

The group said the initial data center will be developed "in proximity" to the National Capital Region while a secondary hyperscale campus is planned to be located in the greater Manila area.

"Business are increasingly turning to cloud service providers - or "hyperscalers" - for cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability and thus the need for data centers has never been more demanding," Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said.

The partnership will serve the Philippines' digital infrastructure ecosystem, which is as an underserved market with high data demand, AIC President and CEO Cosette Canilao said.

Several global and local firms have recently announced similar investments to set up more data centers in the country.

