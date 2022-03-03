The proposed interior of the Alibaba Cloud data center to built in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA - Building more data centers in the Philippines makes sense due to the foreseen increase in demand despite the relatively high cost of electricity in the country, a stakeholder said Thursday.

The country’s growing population, huge social media user base, the business process outsourcing industry, remote work set up and growing demand for cloud computing is driving the data center demand in the country, data center solutions provider Vertiv Asia Vice President for Southeast Asia Paul Churchill told ANC.

“There is a demand there. The demand will be local as well as regional…We’ve seen applications that are data hungry so the demand for data just keeps increasing exponentially,” Churchill said.

Globe earlier said it would form a joint venture with Singapore’s ST Telemedia Global Data Center and Ayala Corp with the goal of reaching 100 MW capacity in the medium to long term.

Its rival PLDT Inc meanwhile said it would build a 100 MW data center in Laguna.

Alibaba Cloud has also earlier opened a data center in the Philippines.