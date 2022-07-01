MANILA - Listed gaming and tech firm DFNN Inc on Friday said it partnered with Nautilus Data Technologies to develop a data center in the Freeport Area in Bataan.

The signed memorandum of understanding involves the development of a data center with the Silicon Valley tech company Nautilus, known for its water-cooled data center design, DFNN said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"Data centers cooled by Nautilus offer unprecedented advantages, including energy savings, water conservation, environmental sustainability and rapid global scalability," DFNN said.

"Building the country's first green data center is critical component of a sustainable technology ecosystem that will ensure the speedy growth and evolution of the technology sector which will hold the backbone of the digital economy," it added.

It said with Starlink expected to commence operations in the 3rd quarter, demand for data centers is also likely to accelerate. Therefore building a data center with green features is imperative to remain competitive, it added.

Globe Telecom, PLDT Inc., and other tech companies with operations in the Philippines have been investing in data centers in anticipation of increased demand in the new normal.

RELATED VIDEO: