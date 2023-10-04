Home  >  Business

Fruitas subsidiary buys Foodpanda kitchen equipment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 09:34 AM

MANILA -- Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc. has bought cloud kitchen equipment formerly owned by food delivery service Foodpanda through its subsidiary Fly Kitchen Inc.

Fruitas said this will expand Fly Kitchen's menu offerings and streamline its operations.

The new equipment will also allow it to collaborate with third-party brands.

In September, Channel News Asia reported that Delivery Hero was in talks for the sale of its Foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets, including the Philippines.

