Foodpanda appoints dentsu as Asia Pacific media partner

MANILA - Dentsu International said it has been appointed by foodpanda as its media partner for Asia Pacific markets.

The markets will include Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, on top of its existing remit in Taiwan, where dentsu has also been their media partner since 2020, the company said in a statement.

"Our amazing team in Taiwan has built a strong foundation in the market, successfully differentiating foodpanda from its competitors with great relevancy to its target audience," dentsu Media APCA

"To be entrusted with and grow our remit in APAC is a true testament to foodpanda's confidence in us and we are honored to add this portfolio in our roster," dentsu Media APAC CEO Prerna Mehrotra said.

"We are excited to continue driving meaningful differences in their media and marketing strategy and can't wait to do some great work together," Mehrotra added.

Dentsu said it would work closely with foodpanda in the region to support its media transformation journey and bring closer collaboration across the markets.

"Given that they were able to navigate with great agility in today's digital complexities, we decided to take our existing partnership to the next level outside of Taiwan," foodpanda APAC Head of Brand Media Ankit Kochar said.

Dentsu said its appointment would take effect on April 1, 2023.

