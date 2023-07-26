Balai ni Fruitas reports robust growth in H1 2023

MANILA -- Listed food firm Balai ni Fruitas on Wednesday reported P25 million in net income in the first half of 2023.

Its revenues, meanwhile, grew 72 percent to P249 million.

The food and beverage firm attributes this to continued business expansion and improved store performance.

It ended June this year with 115 stores, 17 of which were opened in the first half.

Balai said it wants to continue expanding its product line and investing in new markets and technologies in order to sustain its growth trajectory.

In February, Balai reallocated its initial public offering (IPO) proceeds to increase funds for commissary set-up instead of store network expansion.