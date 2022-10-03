MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Monday it landed fiber optic cable in 8 provinces along with its partners in a bid to bring fiber connectivity to underserved and remote areas.

This is part of 33 landing points of the $150-million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN), which it said was the longest domestic subsea cable project in the country.

Globe said the new landing sites are in Lucena City, Boac in Marinduque, Calatrava in Romblon, Placer in Masbate, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Roxas City, and Siargao in Surigao del Norte.

More cable landings will be made in Mactan, Cebu and the holiday island of Boracay in Aklan in the coming months, it added.

“This is a historic subsea cable project that will bring better connectivity and data capacity to several communities who rely on communications for their day to day needs, including education, work, and livelihood,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

The subsea cable system aims to bring "reliable fiber connectivity to remote and underserved areas," said Arlene Jallorina, Vice President for Strategic Infrastructure Investments for Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Project completion is projected to happen by April 2023. Globe and its partners kicked off the project in July at Subic Bay.

RELATED VIDEO: