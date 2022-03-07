Converge inks deal to participate in SEA-Hainan-Hong Kong subsea cable system

MANILA - Pure fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc is participating in the Southeast Asia Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System also known as Project SEA-H2X, it said Monday.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Converge said it is a party to a Construction and Maintenance Agreement (C&MA) which took effect on March 4.

The agreement defines how the project will be "provided, constructed, operated, maintained, and implemented for the entire duration of the C&MA," Converge said.

Converge said the project aims to address the "tremendous growth" of the telecommunications traffic between Southeast Asia and Hong Kong by building a fiber-optic submarine cable system connecting Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Hainan in China, and Hong Kong.

Aside from Dennis Uy's Converge, other partners include CMCC Infrastructure 3, PP Telecommunication Sdn. Bhd, and China United Network Communications Group Company Limited, it said.

The deal is still subject to approvals, the company said.

Converge is also a party to the Bifrost Cable System.