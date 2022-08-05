Globe, partners kickstart Philippines' longest submarine fiber cable network

MANILA - Globe Telecom said it has started the deployment of fiber cables for the country's longest submarine fiber cable network along with its partners Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN.

The Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) is a joint project of the 3 companies which aims to improve mobile and broadband connectivity and "fiberize" underserved areas across the country, the telco said in a statement.

The deployment started on July 14 where they conducted a ceremonial sendoff of a cable ship by its Japanese vendor partner Kokusai Cable Ship Co Ltd, which will be used in the project, the telco said.

Globe said the ship will ferry cables that will cover the PDSCN with a total cable distance of about 2,500 kilometers or approximately the distance between Manila and Singapore.

Several landing points in the country have been identified including Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque, Camiguin, Siargao, Boracay and Zamboanga for undersea laying in 24 segments within the next 9 months, the telco said.

“We persevered and we’re now almost there. This is the start of the cable laying. This is really exciting, it’s such a beautiful milestone. May we always keep the connections strong,” said Arlene Jallorina, Vice President for Strategic Infrastructure Investments for Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

“We are doing this so that our customers will get equitable access to connectivity, wherever they may be in the country,” said Jallorina.

Completion of the segments for the submarine cable network is expected by April 2023 followed by the activation fiber connections, the group said.

Improving connectivity and digitalization are among the priorities set by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr during his first State of the Nation Address.

RELATED VIDEO: