Diners eat at restaurants inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2021 as some dining establishments offer various promos and discounts to fully vaccinated customers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

99 percent of tourism workers vaccinated

MANILA - Dine-in services in Metro Manila will be limited for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Wednesday.

The capital region will be placed under alert level 4 beginning Thursday, which limits dine-in operations to 10 percent. Al-fresco dining, limited at 30 percent, allows unvaccinated persons, according to government guidelines.

"They should be asking for that so you should bring your vaccination card," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Ganon pag dine-in. 'Pag al fresco puwede namang vaccinated, unvaccinated but of course it’s always better kung vaccinated."

(That's required for dine-in. Al fresco allows vaccinated and unvaccinated, but of course it’s always better kung vaccinated."

Ninety-nine percent of tourism workers in Metro Manila have been inoculated against COVID-19, according to Romulo-Puyat.

The agency has vaccinated all tourism workers in Baguio, while some 70 percent have been vaccinated in Boracay, she said. Vaccination is ongoing in tourist destinations nationwide, she added.

"We’re looking out not only for those who want to eat out but we’re also looking out for the safety of those who are working in hotels," she said.

"We want people to be vaccinated and ang maganda with tourism workers, no vaccination hesitancy. They want to be vaccinated.)

Intramuros will be opened but only those aged 18 to 65 will be allowed, according to the tourism chief. Travel to areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ will also be allowed, Romulo-Puyat said.

Staycation remains prohibited, she added.

"'Yun ang next ko. This is just a pilot and I'm confident because ang maganda rin sa hotels and DOT-accredited restaurants... strict sila sa safety protocols," she said.

(That's my next goal This is just a pilot and I'm confident because hotels and DOT-accredited restaurants...they're strict with safety protocols.)

"Paunti-unti (Little by little), I'm confident with all our hotels and restaurants, everything will be followed and that's the next I will push for, 'yung staycation. And then next no age restrictions."