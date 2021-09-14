People prepare to exit the observation area after receiving their second dose of Moderna’s COVID19 vaccine inside the Ramon Magsaysay Highschool in Manila on September 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Metro Manila residents who are below 18 and above 65 years old are not allowed outside their homes for leisure travel under Alert Level 4 classification which will take effect on Sept. 16, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said Tuesday.

The National Capital Region will be under the second strictest classification beginning Sept. 16 where interzonal leisure travel is allowed.

In a statement, Puyat clarified that "NCR residents who are below 18 and over 65 years old shall not be permitted to leave their residences for the purpose of leisure travel following Alert Level 4 guidelines."

"Travelers will also be subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities as may be determined by their respective local government unit (LGU) and the reasonable regulations of their destination's LGU," the DOT said.

Under Alert Level 4, dine-in is allowed at 10 percent capacity and alfresco at 30 percent capacity, and will cater to those fully vaccinated.

"Allowing fully vaccinated guests to dine in restaurants located inside DOT-accredited hotels and restaurants will slowly help restart the economy while making sure all our tourism workers and guests are safe," she added.

The high inoculation rate among tourism workers in hotels "will make dining in their restaurants safer," Puyat added.

At least 99 percent of tourism workers employed in hotels across Metro Manila have been vaccinated. In total all tourism workers in NCR including DOT accredited restaurants have 94 percent vaccination rate, she added.

"This is an added assurance, not only to the safety of our guests, but our tourism workers as well," said Puyat.

Meanwhile, all tourism-related establishments in the NCR specializing in staycations, indoor visitor or tourist attractions as well as indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions are prohibited under Alert Level 4, the DOT said.

