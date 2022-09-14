Passengers arrive from their flight at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on Tuesday. Singapore reopened Changi’s Terminal 4 following its closure for more than 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roslan Rahman, AFP

MANILA — Cebu Pacific flights to and from Singapore will transfer to the Terminal 4 of Changi Airport starting Sept. 20, the airline said on Wednesday.

Changi Airport's terminal 4 reopened on Sept. 13 after being closed in the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cebu Pacific (CEB) flights to and from Singapore will be operated from Terminal 4 of the Changi Airport beginning September 20, 2022," the carrier said.

"All succeeding CEB flights arriving and departing Singapore will be accommodated at Terminal 4," it added.

With the changes, Cebu Pacific said flights 5J 803 (Manila to Singapore) and 5J 547 (Cebu to Singapore) on Sept. 19 will arrive at the Terminal 4 of the Changi Airport.

In addition, passengers of Cebu Pacific flights 5J 804 (Singapore to Manila) and 5J 814 (Singapore to Cebu) should check in at Changi airport's Terminal 4, the airline said.

Travelers from Singapore must be at the Changi airport at least 3 hours before the departure time, it added.

Cebu Pacific said passengers entering the Philippines must register for One Health Pass to avoid delays in checking in. The transaction number and QR code are needed in other forms to be filled up upon entry to the Philippines.

