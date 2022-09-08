MANILA - Cebu Pacific will hold a holiday "9.9 seat sale" with domestic flights as low as P79, and international flights as low as P199, the airline said on Thursday.



The airline said that the seat sale will be offered from 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 until Sept. 13, with the travel period from March 31 to August 1, 2023.

“We are encouraged to see more people confidently flying nowadays, not only within the Philippines but internationally as well. It has always been our core mission to stimulate travel so we are excited to offer yet another special seat sale as we enter the –ber months,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific said among the destinations that are included in the seat sale are Boracay, Bohol, Siargao, Palawan, and Cebu.

International destinations like Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam; or Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia; or Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia; or Bangkok in Thailand; or Seoul in South Korea – will also be available, the airline said.

The airline said it also has an ongoing early ‘BER sale’ with seats for domestic destinations available for as low as P88 one-way base fare, with travel dates covering now until February 28, 2023.

The company said it currently operates 88 percent of its pre-pandemic systemwide capacity.

