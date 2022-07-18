Cebu Pacific resumes Cebu-Singapore flights, receives new Airbus A320NEO

Cebu Pacific's new Airbus A320NEO Handout.

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said it has resumed flights between its Cebu hub and Singapore starting July 15.

The route will be operated thrice weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the airlines said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said the direct flight allows passengers from 22 domestic destinations to fly to Singapore via Cebu including Clark, Davao, Dumaguete, Tacloban and Zamboanga, among others.

“We are excited to bring this route back to allow more passengers from Cebu and the rest of our network, especially those in the Visayas and Mindanao regions to fly internationally without passing through Manila. This route resumption is part of our continuous efforts to restore our pre-pandemic systemwide capacity,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

For fully vaccinated travelers entering Singapore, a pre-departure COVID-19 test and quarantine are not required, Cebu Pacific said.

But they must present proof of vaccination (VaxCertPH or the Bureau of Quarantine Yellow Card) and fill out a Singapore arrival card 3 days before arrival, it added.

For those bound for Cebu from Singapore, boosted Filipinos don't need to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests, the airline said.

NEW GREEN AIRCRAFT

Meanwhile, the carrier also announced it received its 8th A320NEO powered by "sustainable aviation fuel" (SAF) on July 17 from Hamburg, Germany.

SAF is a "drop-in" fuel, which means it is completely interchangeable replacement for fossil fuels, it said.

Using SAF results in 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

"SAF does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance or maintenance," it added.

Cebu Pacific said it is the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to incorporate the use of SAF into its operations when it received its 3rd A33NEO earlier this year.

“We are happy to welcome another aircraft that used sustainable aviation fuel on its delivery flight from Hamburg. This is a testament to how committed we are to our sustainable journey, which involves moving forward with our fleet modernization plans,” Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific said it plans to use SAF for the delivery of 3 more aircraft later this year.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it is committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



