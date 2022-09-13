Home  >  Overseas

Singapore Airport Terminal 4 reopens

Roslan Rahman, AFP

Posted at Sep 13 2022 10:14 PM

Singapore reopens Changi’s Terminal 4

Passengers arrive from their flight at the reopened Changi International Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore on Tuesday. Singapore reopened Changi’s Terminal 4 following its closure for more than two years due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

