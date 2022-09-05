MANILA - Rival claimants to Okada Manila again traded accusations following the incident at the hotel casino over the weekend.

A scuffle broke out at Okada Manila last Friday after representatives of Tiger Resort Asia Ltd (TRAL) entered the hotel casino and ordered board officials associated with Kazuo Okada to leave its premises.

TRAL, which insists that it is the legitimate owner of Okada Manila, said it was acting based on the September 2 resolution of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

PAGCOR said it had withdrawn recognition of the hotel casino’s board of directors associated with the Kazuo Okada Group. The gaming regulator said an earlier Supreme Court status quo ante order issued in April this year, did not allow Kazuo Okada to create a new board of directors.

The Kazuo Okada Group meanwhile issued a statement on Sunday saying the move to reinstate the Okada Manila board it ousted in May was illegal and “defies the Supreme Court’s status quo ante order.”

“The PAGCOR Board expeditiously came up with a Cease and Desist Order that is merely based on the opinion of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and not from a proper Court of Law,” the Kazuo Okada Group said.

The Group also said it “will not accept an opinion that is not supported and promulgated by the proper courts.”

“Chairman Kazuo stresses that legal actions will be initiated and he has complete trust in the justice system of the Philippines,” it said.

TRAL meanwhile said the order from the PAGCOR affirms its position in the intra-corporate dispute in Okada Manila.

“We are hopeful that both the High Tribunal and the Court of Appeals will agree and this issue can be put to rest very soon,” said TRAL Director Kenshi Asano in a statement.

On Monday, PAGCOR on its website said all it did was follow "the law and court processes."

-- with reports from Anna Cerezo and Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

