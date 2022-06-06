Tiger Resort, Leisure & Entertainment, Inc. holds a presscon on what they said was a violent takeover of Okada Manila. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A faction claiming ownership of casino resort Okada Manila has filed kidnapping, serious illegal detention, grave coercion and unjust vexation charges against the camp of Japanese gambling tycoon Kazuo Okada.

Tiger Resort, Leisure & Entertainment Inc said on Monday it filed the charges before the Department of Justice after the “violent takeover” by Okada’s group of the premises of the casino resort last May 31.

TRLEI alleged that Okada, represented by former directors Tonyboy Cojuangco and Dindo Espeleta, accompanied 50 private guards and police barged into Okada Manila to forcibly take over the casino resort's premises.

TRLEI said its directors Michiake Satate and James Lorenzana were dragged outside the ballroom, while Japanese Hajime Tokuda was allegedly kidnapped, brought to an unknown car by private guards before he was taken home.

In an earlier statement, Okada’s camp denied there was violence in their takeover of the resort casino.

“Contrary to news reports, there is no truth to the allegation that representatives of Kazuo Okada, made up of “50 goons” conducted a “violent” and “illegal” takeover on May 31, 2022,” the Kazuo Okada group said in a statement dated June 1.

Kazuo Okada's group retook the casino resort after the Supreme Court issued a Status Quo Ante Order (SQAO) mandating that the rival parties maintain the status quo prevailing prior to Kazuo Okada's removal as stockholder, director, chairman and CEO of TRLEI in 2017.

Okada was removed from his post in 2017 due to allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

TRLEI counsel Estrella Elamparo said they will now issue a manifestation with the Supreme Court to clarify its order.

"We intend to file a manifestation with urgent motion for clarification to inform the honorable Supreme Court what transpired last Tuesday in the violent takeover of Okada Manila," Elamparo said.

Elamparo said they hope the High Court will be made "to clarify to the public and to everyone especially the parties that it was never the intention of the Status Quo Ante Order it issues to allow such a forcible takeover."

The TRLEI lawyer also questioned Kazuo Okada's appointment of a new board of directors when the SC ruling was to maintain a status quo in 2017.

She said the issue needs to be resolved soon as some employees of Okada Manila were reportedly dismissed without reason following the takeover.

ABS-CBN sought an interview or a statement from the camp of Kazuo Okada, but the group's staff said they could not accommodate our request for now.

The Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp, meanwhile, said it was staying “neutral” in the boardroom dispute following accusations that it was favoring Kazuo Okada’s group.

"PAGCOR has only recognized and will only recognize, the orders of the Supreme Court and will exercise its authority as regulator without violating or disrupting the SQAO and other orders issued by the Supreme Court," it added.

- Report from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News