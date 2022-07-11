MANILA - Rival camps claiming to be the legitimate operators of Okada Manila traded accusations anew over the takeover by Japanese businessman Kazuo Okada's group of the hotel casino's board.

The Hong Kong-based Tiger Resort Asia slammed anew the camp of Kazuo Okada after his camp held a media briefing to air their side on the takeover last May 31.

Kazuo Okada's lawyers again said there was no violent takeover as alleged by Tiger Resort Asa Ltd. (TRAL) and its local affiliate Tiger Resort Leisure & Entertainment Inc (TRLEI).

Kazuo lawyers also showed that Okada Manila is operating normally and business has been good for the hotel casino.

In a statement, TRAL said it denounced the statements made by the Kazuo camp reiterating that it does not recognize him and the board members of Okada Manila which includes Tonyboy Cojuangco, Dindo Espeleta among others.

TRAL reiterated that it owns 99.99 percent of the shares of TRLEI which operates Okada Manila.

The group also called the statements of Kazuo's camp as "credit grabbing". It says the high revenues of the hotel now is due to their efforts even before the takeover.

TRAL said they had already planned the reopening of many stores and attractions even prior to the May 31 takeover.

